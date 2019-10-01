|
Judy Lynn (Klitz) Hildeman
Appleton - Judy L. Hildeman, age 55 of Appleton received her heavenly crown September 29, 2019 at Cherry Meadows in Appleton, after fighting a courageous two-year battle against lung cancer though she was a complete non-smoker.
Judy was born on October 29, 1963 in Clintonville as the daughter of the late Roland and Florence (Henschel) Klitz. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Town of Pella. Judy was raised on a dairy farm in the Town of Pella, Shawano County. Best memories of these times were fishing with Mom and Dad, the barn cats and kittens, and family Thanksgiving celebrations. She was the first member of her family to attend kindergarten and elementary school at Marion in Waupaca County. Judy enjoyed playing the saxophone in the band and was employed at the Dairy Barn in Clintonville during her later years in high school. She graduated from Marion High School. Judy met James Hildeman of Appleton while attending Fox Valley Technical College, Appleton. In addition to her studies, Judy worked for Mainline Industries, Appleton. Judy received an Associate Degree in Data Processing-Computer Operations from FVTC. Following graduation, both Judy and James were employed at J. J. Keller. Judy and James were united in marriage at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Freedom, on August 23, 1986. Their marriage was blessed with four children. Judy had the privilege of being a stay at home mom. During this time, she also greatly increased her sewing skills and started her own business "Little Stitches." Combining her creativity and sewing talent she made and sold doll clothes and accessories. When her children were older, Judy worked for Eagle Graphics as well as Accents Imagewear running a multiple head embroidery machine. Her most recent employment was with Fox Valley Lutheran High School, working in the Business Office and with the Scrip Program. Early in their marriage Judy and James were instrumental in starting Eternal Love Lutheran Church as a mission congregation in Appleton. Judy was a faithful church member assisting with Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, Youth group, and Ladies group and attending in person as recently as September 15th. She was a valuable member of the Eternal Love Dartball Team. Judy was a dedicated and loving Christian daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. In her quiet demeanor, Judy held a strong faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Her dignity and grace to fight cancer without complaint came from her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Judy filled her free time with caring for her flower and vegetable gardens, sewing creatively, oil painting, completing jigsaw puzzles, and snuggling her cats. Judy was proud to be called "Nana" by her grandsons Maxwell and Keenan McElroy.
Judy is survived by her Father- and mother-in-law: Jerry and Barbara Hildeman. Husband: James Hildeman. Children: Sarah (Jon) McElroy, Matthew (Fiancé: Amanda Skrzypchak) Hildeman, Nathan (Wife: Alivia Dobbratz) Hildeman & Rachel (Boyfriend: Sean Garvin) Hildeman. Grandchildren: Maxwell and Keenan McElroy. Siblings: James (Sherry) Klitz, Ronald (Sandra) Klitz, Debra (Allan) Vetting. Nieces and Nephews: Christine Klitz, David Klitz, Kevin Klitz, Liz Schultz, Jackie Haack, Beth Kassulke, Ryan Borgwardt and Ross Borgwardt.
Judy's Christian funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Eternal Love Lutheran Church, 1011 E. Midway Rd., Appleton with Rev. David Backus & Rev. David Pries officiating. Interment at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Freedom. Friends may call on Friday evening at the church, from 5-7 PM, and again on Saturday at the church from 9:30 - 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Eternal Love Building Fund or Fox Valley Lutheran High School Tuition Assistance.
Judy's family would like to thank the entire staff and Hospice volunteers at Cherry Meadows for their amazing, loving care during the past four months; especially Aimee, Carla, Gina, Todd, Ellen, Barb, Kelly, Jim the volunteer, Lynn the social worker, the back massage lady, the guitar lady and countless others. They would also like to thank the members of Eternal Love Lutheran Church for their generous outpouring of support, love, and meals delivered. They would like to thank the Mayo Clinic, especially Anna Schwecke, RN, CNP for her skilled assistance in cancer treatment and clinical trials but especially for her caring nature. We thank ThedaCare Physicians: Dr Mathias Weiss and Dr. David Anderla.
This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it. (Psalm 118:24 EHV)
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 1, 2019