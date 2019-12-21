|
|
Judy Plach
Appleton - Judy L. Plach, age 79, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at The Bridges of Appleton.
Judy was born on October 30, 1940 in New London, WI, the daughter of the late Louis and Esther (Handschke) Baird. She attended Shiocton Area Schools and was employed at Stora Enso Paper Company in Kimberly for 35 years until her retirement in 2001.
Judy is survived by her children, Anna (Larry) Kettner, Amy (David) Kettner, and David (Carol) Plach; grandchildren, Emie (Jim) Phillips, Amanda Brunke, Abby (Clint) Mueller, Corrie Kettner, Ryan (Missy) Kettner, Jordan Plach and Michael Kettner; 12 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister, Sally (Carl) Holz; a brother, Jerry Baird; special friend, Tom; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Patsy Baird and Lois (Lawrence) Klug.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Borchardt & Moder Funeral Home, Shiocton, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Bridges of Appleton for the exceptional and tender care they provided Judy during her stay there.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019