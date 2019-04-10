|
Combined Locks - Judy Rietveld, age 64, of Combined Locks, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 following a short illness at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Appleton. Judy was born in Appleton on October 14, 1954, to the late Bob and Shirley (Schultz) Forster. She graduated with the class of 1973 at Appleton East High School. In 1976, she was united in marriage to Mike Rietveld. The couple enjoyed over 42 years together. Judy worked at Hoffman Drug, Walgreens Downtown, Treasure Island, and at Kimberly High School. She was on the Board of Directors for Kimberly's Paperfest for 10 years. Judy loved refinishing furniture, crocheting, and cross stitching - but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, with whom she was fondly known as Juju.
Judy will be missed by her husband Mike, of Combined Locks; daughter, Sandy (Dan) Storch, Darboy; son, Tim (Jill) Rietveld, Greenville; four grandchildren: Ryan, Addy, Emily, and Morgan; father-in-law, John (friend Fran) Rietveld, Combined Locks; brother-in-law, Dan (LouAnn) Rietveld, Little Chute; sister-in-law, Sally (Don) Schuerer, Appleton; and her feline friends, Maggie and Molly. She is further survived by nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law Harriet Rietveld, special aunt and uncle Florence and Ken Nickey, nephew Craig Forster, special friend Joann Forster, and her cat, Patches.
The Funeral Liturgy will take place at 5:30 pm on Friday, April 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 222 E. Fremont St., Appleton, with Father John Thorsen officiating. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 2:30 pm until 5:15 pm. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff in the ICU at Theda Clark Hospital in Appleton - especially Beth, Sheri, Tony, Jess, and Chaplain Jordan for their compassionate care shown to Judy.
