Judy Utschig Ptacek
Stillwater, MN - Judy Utschig Ptacek, age 69 of Stillwater, MN, formerly of Clintonville, WI passed away in peace on Thursday, February 21, 2019 while on vacation visiting her sister in Florida after a long battle with thymoma, aplastic anemia, a lung infection and many other health issues.
Judy was a devoted teacher most recently at St. Croix Central in Hammond, WI where she retired after 15+ years teaching 8th grade language arts. She was a strong advocate for herself and others. She was deeply involved at First United Methodist Church in Stillwater including mentoring confirmands and participating in women and faith groups. She was a dedicated volunteer with such local organizations as the Phipp's Children's Theater in Hudson, WI, St. Croix Valley Hope House and Valley Outreach.
Judy considered the love of her Sewing Sisters, as well as her Stillwater, Watertown, WI, Rice Lake, WI, Phipps, and Washington County ALC friends to be one of her life's great joys. Jud shared many good times and laughter with her family, including the Greeley's, the Utschig's, the Langer's, the Murphy's, Uncle Ed, Mollie Wallace and family, the Takatsuka's, and the Stuessel's.
Jud was the world's best mom and wife. She created the most memorable celebrations, shared her love of mountains and beaches, and inspired her children to be very independent, generous and loving people. As a wife, Jud helped make Michael a better person. Her companionship and love of over 46 years will be missed more than words can say.
Judith was preceded in death by father, John Ralph Utschig. She will be lovingly remembered by husband of 46 years, Michael; children, Christi Ptacek, Benjamin Ptacek (Kai Takatsuka); mother, Marion Utschig; sister, Patricia Greeley (George); brother, Daniel Utschig (Sue); other family and friends.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12 PM at the St. Joseph Residence Chapel, 107 E. Beckert Rd, New London, WI with Rev. Diana Ziegler officiating. Friends may call at the chapel on Saturday from 11 AM until the time of the service. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting with local arrangements. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Memorial donations in Judy's honor can be made to the following: The Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation, aamds.org; University of Minnesota Foundation, Marrow on the Move, PO Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266, www.dom.umn.edu/divisions/hematology-oncology-and-transplantation/marrow-move; Phipp's Children's Theater, 109 Locust Street, Hudson, WI 54016, thephipps.org.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 1, 2019