Oshkosh - Judy Weyers, 75, got her call to heaven on the evening of Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Park View Health Center with her family by her side. Judy was born in Oshkosh on July 21, 1944, the daughter of the late Hubert "Bud" and Arlyle (Novotny) Beyer. She married Harry Nelson. They had two daughters together, Deb and Diane. Harry preceded her in death in September 1990. Judy was fortunate enough to find another wonderful man Henry "Hank" Weyers, and on April 16, 1993 they were joined in marriage.
Over the years Judy made many wonderful friends while working at Kmart for 30 years. Home Interiors for 27 years. And most recently the receptionist for Viking Electric Supply for 13 years. During her time at Viking Judy enjoyed interacting with the customers. Retiring in 2013.
She enjoyed working in her many beautiful flower gardens. To which she took great pride in. She also enjoyed listening to Polka music and traveling. She especially loved going on vacation with "The Sisters". For Judy spending time with her family brought her the greatest happiness.
Judy is survived by her husband Hank, daughter Diane (Lee Barthels) Nelson, grandson Ethan (Kodi) Barthels, great grandson Paxton, who she greatly adored. Sisters in law, Dee (Donald) Mosher, and Betty Schoenberger, nephew David Miller and cousin, Julie (David) Hallock. She is further survived by her grand dog Ziva, and by her special friend "adopted daughter" Bobbi LaCroix.
In addition to her parents and first husband, Judy was preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Nelson Schwartz, sister and brother in law Joyce and Darrell Fenn. Father in law and mother in law, Henry and Sally Weyers, sisters and brothers in law, Ruth (Roger) Pleshek, Eunice (Bob) Becker, Margaret (Charlie) Draves, and Thomas Schoenberger.
The greeting of family and friends will take place on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home Westside from 9:30-11:30. Followed by a brief service. A celebration of life will take place after the service.
We would like to thank Stacey Stone for your guidance and support through this difficult time. Heartland Hospice for their excellent and loving care that Judy received. The Staff at Parkview Health Center for the kind and compassionate care she received. A heartfelt thank you to Jessica for your love and compassion for Judy.
A memorial for Judy has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019