Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Andersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia A. Andersen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia A. Andersen Obituary
Julia A. Andersen

Appleton - Julia Andersen, 66, Menasha, passed away on March 15, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed a long career as a speech and language pathologist in the Hortonville and Greenville elementary schools. Julia is survived by her daughter Erin Colburn (Corey), beloved granddaughter Sophia, sister, Laura Hochuli (Philip Hamp), brother, Wayne Hochuli (Karen), and her many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of her Life will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, Julia's family asks that you honor her memory with donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent