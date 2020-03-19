|
Julia A. Andersen
Appleton - Julia Andersen, 66, Menasha, passed away on March 15, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed a long career as a speech and language pathologist in the Hortonville and Greenville elementary schools. Julia is survived by her daughter Erin Colburn (Corey), beloved granddaughter Sophia, sister, Laura Hochuli (Philip Hamp), brother, Wayne Hochuli (Karen), and her many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of her Life will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, Julia's family asks that you honor her memory with donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020