Julie Ann Konsela
1956 - 2020
Julie Ann Konsela

Appleton - Julie Ann Konsela (Jewl), age 63, of Appleton passed away on November 19, 2020 after losing her battle with Interstitial Lung Disease complicated by Covid. She was born on December 21, 1956 in Mondovi, WI and lived in many states over the years. She had many jobs, her favorites include OTR driving where she could travel the U.S., cake decorator where she made many beautiful creations, and unpublished author as she had written many novels.

Julie is survived by her mother Myrna Konsela (Knutson), five brothers; Dean Konsela (Marge), Tod Konsela (Sandy), Brian Konsela (Luanne), Terry Konsela (Lynn), Ivan Konsela (Denise), three sisters Becky Werth (Tom), Carol Metz (Tom), and Jean Metz (Chuck) five children Kevin Haen, Marcia Knight (Chad), Debra Niec (Mark), Tim Haen (Elizabeth), and Holly Adcock, 19 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.

Julie was preceded in death by her father August Konsela, siblings Michael and Lynda Konsela, and grandson Daniel Daemmrich.

A memorial service will be scheduled in Spring 2021






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
