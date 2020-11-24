Julie Ann KonselaAppleton - Julie Ann Konsela (Jewl), age 63, of Appleton passed away on November 19, 2020 after losing her battle with Interstitial Lung Disease complicated by Covid. She was born on December 21, 1956 in Mondovi, WI and lived in many states over the years. She had many jobs, her favorites include OTR driving where she could travel the U.S., cake decorator where she made many beautiful creations, and unpublished author as she had written many novels.Julie is survived by her mother Myrna Konsela (Knutson), five brothers; Dean Konsela (Marge), Tod Konsela (Sandy), Brian Konsela (Luanne), Terry Konsela (Lynn), Ivan Konsela (Denise), three sisters Becky Werth (Tom), Carol Metz (Tom), and Jean Metz (Chuck) five children Kevin Haen, Marcia Knight (Chad), Debra Niec (Mark), Tim Haen (Elizabeth), and Holly Adcock, 19 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.Julie was preceded in death by her father August Konsela, siblings Michael and Lynda Konsela, and grandson Daniel Daemmrich.A memorial service will be scheduled in Spring 2021