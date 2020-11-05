Julie C. (Heimerl) MickeBrillion - Julie Catherine (Heimerl) Micke, age 90, was called to heaven on Wednesday, November 4th 2020. She was born on February 1st, 1930, daughter of the late John and Margaret (Schreiner) Heimerl. She graduated from Hilbert High School, Class of 1948. Julie was married to Edward W. Micke on September 14th, 1949. He preceded her in death on February 14, 1986. Julie had the opportunity to be a stay-at-home nurturing mother providing for her husband and four children. Cooking and taking care of her flower gardens were some of her favorite things to do. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family to play cards and have a good time! Julie loved her polka music and dancing in her younger years! She will be sadly missed by all the lives she has touched over the past 90 years. She is survived by her son, Wayne (Paula) Micke of Brillion, her daughter Bonnie (Mark) Evel of Brillion, her daughter Cindy (Dale) Marx of Sherwood, and her daughter Vicki (Todd) Voskuil of Freedom, 13 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward and her great-granddaughter Hadley. A private family funeral was held as a celebration of Julie's life at St. Katharine Drexel, St. Francis Site, Hollandtown, officiated by Father Willard Van De Loo and Deacon Steve Van de Hey with burial at St. Francis Church Cemetery, Hollandtown.