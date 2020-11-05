1/1
Julie C. (Heimerl) Micke
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie C. (Heimerl) Micke

Brillion - Julie Catherine (Heimerl) Micke, age 90, was called to heaven on Wednesday, November 4th 2020. She was born on February 1st, 1930, daughter of the late John and Margaret (Schreiner) Heimerl. She graduated from Hilbert High School, Class of 1948. Julie was married to Edward W. Micke on September 14th, 1949. He preceded her in death on February 14, 1986. Julie had the opportunity to be a stay-at-home nurturing mother providing for her husband and four children. Cooking and taking care of her flower gardens were some of her favorite things to do. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family to play cards and have a good time! Julie loved her polka music and dancing in her younger years! She will be sadly missed by all the lives she has touched over the past 90 years. She is survived by her son, Wayne (Paula) Micke of Brillion, her daughter Bonnie (Mark) Evel of Brillion, her daughter Cindy (Dale) Marx of Sherwood, and her daughter Vicki (Todd) Voskuil of Freedom, 13 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward and her great-granddaughter Hadley. A private family funeral was held as a celebration of Julie's life at St. Katharine Drexel, St. Francis Site, Hollandtown, officiated by Father Willard Van De Loo and Deacon Steve Van de Hey with burial at St. Francis Church Cemetery, Hollandtown.





Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Pielhop Wieting Funeral Home
215 SOUTH MAIN St.
Brillion, WI 54110
(920) 756-2102
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pielhop Wieting Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 5, 2020
Wayne & Paula, Bonnie & Mark, Cindy & Dale, Vicky & Todd, we are so sorry for your loss. Your mom will be dearly missed. Treasure your many memories.
Thoughts and prayers of peace,
Gene & Cathy Ott
Cathy Ott
Friend
November 5, 2020
Bonnie & Cindy & family, we are sad to hear of your Mom’s passing.
Eternal rest grant her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her.
Comfort and peace to you all. ❤
Claire & Steve Letourneaux
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved