Julie (Rechner) Drew
Eden Prairie - Age 58 of Eden Prairie, MN passed away in the presence of family Wednesday, September 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born January 26, 1961 to Robert and Mary Jane Rechner in Appleton, WI. She is survived by husband of 34 years, Jeff, sons Benjamin (Megan), Jeffrey Jr. "J.J." parents Robert and Mary Jane, brothers Joe (Debbie), Jim (Kathy), Jeff (Jill), Jan (Tammy) and many other family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM Wednesday, October 2nd at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 404 W Lawrence St, Appleton, WI 54911 with a visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019