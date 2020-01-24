|
|
Julie Fenske
Fremont - Julie A. Fenske, age 59, was called home on January 22nd, 2020. After a day of fun with her grandchildren, she fell asleep in her bed, and woke up in the arms of Jesus.Julie was born January 31st,1960 in Appleton, WI; daughter of the late Wilmer and Marilyn (Holtz) Hanneman. On November 26th, 1976, Julie married the love of her life, Michael Fenske at Zion Lutheran Church in Readfield WI. Together they raised 3 children, Lisa(Ed) Taylor, Jesse (Maggie) Fenske, and Tyler (fiance Brittney) Fenske. Mike and Julie have also been blessed with 3 beautiful granddaughters, Sadie, Presley, and Avery.Many others could say Julie has helped raise them as well over the years. She spent many years providing day care to children in the area. She loved them all like her own.Julie had an unwavering love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed working as the church secretary at Zion Lutheran Church in Readfield for over 15 years. Julie surrounded herself with the love of friends and family. She became everyone's 'go-to' person, the person everyone turned to in time of need, or the person to visit just to have a good time. She was the one to bring so many people together, many times right at her kitchen table, in Mike's garage, or around the campfire. Family meant everything to her. Julie enjoyed bowling, camping (especially girls weekends), traveling, baking her famous cookie cakes for birthday parties, a good "Wine-Down" Friday, and a full Bubba mug of Mt. Royal Light and Diet Coke.To know Julie was to love her. Her straight forward, no mess around personality, her laugh, her recognizable boisterous voice, her zest for life, singing in church, her amazing cooking and baking skills, are all memories we will forever cherish. This past December, Julie was proud to be a 10 year breast cancer survivor.
Julie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael; her children and grandchildren; a sister, Deb(Bob)Ball, three brothers, Bruce(Barb)Hanneman, Doug(Connie)Hanneman and Tom(Special friend, Jenny)Hanneman; her in-laws, Harvey and Mary Fenske; two brothers-in-law, Russell(Joan)Fenske and Dean(Tara)Fenske and a sister-in-law, Julie(Rick)Hansen; her step brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry(Barb)Drephal, Ginny Wallace, Fred(Debbie)Drephal, Raelene(Kenny)Gorges,Harlow(Tari)Drephal, Danny(Jennifer)Drephal, and Colleen(Tim)Middleton; her special family, Jason and Jodi Fiane and their children, who Julie loved so much, Laine, Cash and Hattie, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Hanneman; and two sisters, Cindy Hanneman, and Penny Balthazor.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church-Readfield, N985 County Rd. W, Readfield. Rev. Peter Kesting will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
"God raised us up with Christ and seated us with Him in the Heavenly Realms." -Ephesians 2:6
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020