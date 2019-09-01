|
Julie Riedl
Hortonville - On Friday, August 23, 2019, Julie (Vanderlois) Riedl passed away, at the young age of 59, in her home with her loving husband and 2 dogs, Izzy and Molly, by her side after a short battle with cancer.
Julie was born on July 19, 1960 in Appleton Wisconsin to Gerald and Nancy (Pritchard) Vanderlois. Julie graduated from Appleton West High School. Julie married her first love, Vincent Smaxwell on July 25, 1987. They had one son, Jay, before Vince's unexpected death on November 10, 1991. Julie then married her lifetime love, Mark on July 18, 2003.
Julie was a bus driver with Hortonville school district for 13 years. She loved and appreciated all of her "bus driver girls." Julie could often be found sitting outside with her dogs by her side reading a book, or enjoying her other hobby, 4-wheeling with her husband Mark in Hurley Wisconsin.
Julie is survived by her husband, Mark, and her son, Jay (Jillian) Smaxwell; Grandchildren; Cody Smaxwell, Shayden, Avalee, Ahnor, Berkley, and Beckett Castellion; her Mother Nancy Vanderlois; Siblings; twin brother Joe Vanderlois, Larry (Denise) Vanderlois, Laure Ebben, and Vici (Jim) Dorn; an aunt Sue Wolfgram; Mother-in-law Nancy Smaxwell, Sisters-in-law Julie (Greg) Gorges, Rhonda Riedl; Brother-in-law Tom Riedl, as well as many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.
Julie was preceded in death by her first husband, Vince, her Father Gerald, In-laws Royce and Betty Riedl, Randy Riedl and her grandparents.
Per Julie's request, there will be no funeral, but a celebration of life, which will take place on September 7, 2019 as 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Pork's bar and grill in Hortonville.
We will all miss Julies sassy attitude and willingness to give her honest opinion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019