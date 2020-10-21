Julie Vander Loop
Kaukauna - Julie Ann Vander Loop, 68, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Julie was born on May 8, 1952 to Don "Dutch" and Cecilia (Sarosiek) DuChateau in Appleton. She graduated from Xaiver High School in 1970. On March 1, 1994 she made Terry Vander Loop the luckiest man on earth when they got married in Las Vegas. Together they shared many special memories. She worked first at Gimbles, Kohls grocery store, Look Hardware and her last job at Carstens Ace hardware where she made many friends. Julie's family and her family traditions were very important to her and she carried on her mother's Christmas traditions with her family. In her younger years she enjoyed downhill skiing with her family and friends. Julie was a Packer season ticket holder and loved going to the cottage in Waupaca. She was a wonderful cook and loved to plan a party to bring her family and friends close and spend time with them.
Julie is survived by her husband Terry, siblings; Gary (Val) DuChateau, Lyn (Dan) Pawlowski, Jeff (Deb) DuChateau, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Julie (Bill) Greenwood, Jenny (Ken) Schuh, Mike Vander Loop, Lisa (Tom) Fischer, Val (Todd) Splitberger, her mother-in-law Willie Vander Loop, her little buddy A.J., nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Julie was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister Carol, and her father-in-law Paul Vander Loop.
Due to the current health pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
