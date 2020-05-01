Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Celebration of Life
Private
To be announced at a later date
Julio C. De Arteaga Jr. Obituary
Julio C. de Arteaga, Jr.

Dale - Julio C. de Arteaga, Jr., loving husband and father, died tragically in an auto accident on April 19, 2020 at age 57.

Julio was born in Puerto Rico to Julio de Arteaga, Sr. and the late Monika Klose de Arteaga. He was raised in Brillion, Wisconsin, where he developed his lifelong love of horses.

Julio was a generous and cherished member of his family and community. He will be remembered as a respected entrepreneur and a true cowboy at heart. Above all, Julio will be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband to his wife Holly and father to his children Nicholas and Maria.

Julio's life reflected the highest example of unconditional love, generosity, and passion for one's work and life. He will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him, including his loyal dog Buck.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 1 to May 3, 2020
