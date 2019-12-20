|
|
June A. Bruss (nee Zimmer) was born June 20, 1939, and grew up in Hortonville Wisconsin. She passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 after a struggle with cancer and the effects of treatments.
June married the love of her life, Eugene A. Bruss on November 7, 1959. They have two children Tammy and Kurtis and resided in Hortonville and Fremont Wisconsin most of their life. She worked at Kimberly-Clark in Neenah WI for more than 45 years, retiring as a Customer Service Manager. June gave her all in everything she did and her career was no different. She continued her education throughout her working years, enjoyed the people she worked with and took on any challenge offered to her.
Through the years she spent her time bringing up her family, snowmobiling or traveling with friends, remodeling and building homes, decorating and doing various crafts. She was a faithful, giving Christian.
After retiring she and Eugene spent a number of years traveling during the winter to Gulf Shores, Alabama and eventually came to Arizona where other family members lived and wintered. In 2014, they moved to Las Palmas Grand Resort in Mesa, Arizona where she resided at the time of her passing. She had a beautiful soprano voice and always loved singing. After retiring she was able to join choirs and even did some big band performances with friends. June has many friends, stayed close with all her family and loved to entertain and cook.
The past 17 years she was able to take trips with her sisters each year. They travelled many places together and tried many new adventures but the part she loved most was to spend time with them. There were also many family trips during the past years. Every minute spent with family and friends was special to her.
June is survived by the love of her life Eugene Bruss, two children Tammy (Sam) Plaski and Kurtis Bruss. Sisters & Brother: Audrey (Marlin) Kuehl, Ruthann (Don) Faber, Gary (Rosie) Zimmer and Jane (David) Chadwell. Sisters & Brother-In-Law: Eldor (Joyce) Bruss, Natalie (Willard) Rieckmann, Cathy (Jerry) Beattie. Step-Grandchildren: Melanie (Joel) Schrage, Ryan Plaski, Melissa Langner. Nine step-great-grandchildren, two step-great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Anita (Schulz) Zimmer; and niece Kerri (Kuehl) Martus.
June requested memorials to be given to either the United Methodist Womens group at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church (GCUMC) in Gold Canyon, AZ, or to the First Congregational United Church of Christ in New London WI, Building Fund.
A memorial service will be held at 10 am, on January 4, 2020 in the Las Palmas Grand Resort Ballroom, 2550 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa AZ. Dr David Worley from Gold Canyon United Methodist Church will be officiating. A second memorial service for family and friends will also be held in Wisconsin during the summer of 2020. A date has not yet been set.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019