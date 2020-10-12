June A. Gardipee



June A. Gardipee, age 98, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. She raised her family in Mequon, and spent summers on the Wolf River in Fremont, Wisconsin.



June is survived by three sons, Jim (Kathy) of West Bend, Rick (Liz) of Fremont, and Brent "Randy" (Rae) of Cedarburg Wisconsin. She enjoyed family reunion parties and was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.



June was preceded in death by her husband Francis "Bob" and her son Robert (Kathy) Gardipee.



A memorial service is not planned for June at this time.









