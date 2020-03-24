|
June Ann Thiede
Menasha - June has gone to be with her family after passing from medical conditions on March 21, 2020. She was born January 9, 1941, the daughter of Harold and Marcella (Bayer) Lornson.
She was the oldest of four children, sisters Shirley and Nancy, and a brother Charles. All of them have gone before her. June had four children of her own, sons Frederick, Cary, and Mark, and a daughter Laurie. She was also graced with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
June was a graduate of the Menasha High School, and her hobbies included softball, bowling, cribbage, and camping.
We don't wish to say, "Good-bye," because those are forever. But we will say, "See you later. We love you.
Due to current events, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
For more information or to share a memory of June, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020