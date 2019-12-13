Services
June M. Gardner

June M. Gardner Obituary
June M. Gardner

Appleton - June Gardner, age 77 of Appleton, passed away at Brewster Village on Friday, December 13, 2019. June was born June 7, 1942, the daughter of Leo and Myrtle (Wunderlich) Schroeder. She was a graduate of Fox Valley Lutheran High School and for many years was employed in various roles by the Appleton Area School District.

She loved to read, watching her grandchildren grow and attending many of their events, and all of the family pets.

She is survived by four children: Lynn (Rick) Schwandt, Lori Gardner, Mindy (Paul) Wypiszynski, and Kyle (Peggy) Gardner, all of Appleton; six grandchildren: Stephen (Cassie) Schwandt, Alyssa Schwandt, Ryan (fiancee Jennifer Heid) Wypiszynski, Emily (special friend David Poh) Wypiszynski, Tyler Gardner, and Alexis Gardner; a great-granddaughter: Elise Schwandt; a brother: David (Jeannie) Schroeder, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Warren "Pepper" Schroeder.

The funeral service for June will be held at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, with Deacon Dennis Bowman of Faith Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

The family would like to thank June's many caregivers over the years, especially the staffs of Brewster Village and Heartland Hospice. We will never forget your kindness.

For more information or to share a memory of June, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

Mom, Grandma: We will miss you and will always love you. - "Us"

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
