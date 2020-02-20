|
|
June Magadanz
Fremont - June J. Magadanz, age 82, of Fremont, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. She was born on June 17, 1937 in Fremont, WI, the daughter of the late Edward and Cora (Pubanz) Meyer. On June 4, 1955, June married Eugene Magadanz at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fremont. They operated a small family dairy farm in the Town of Wolf River until retiring in 1985. They built a house on Lake Winnebago where they enjoyed boating, fishing and watching the sun rise while enjoying breakfast on their deck. 10 years later, they moved to their current residence in the Town of Dale. Together they enjoyed polka dancing, traveling all over the United States (including Alaska, Hawaii and the Virgin Islands), harvesting hickory nuts, taking long hikes in the Northwoods (Eagle River area) and bike riding. They were always happy to help out their family, friends and children. They enjoyed their summer caretaker duties at their daughter's resort (Timberlane Resort) in Eagle River and also enjoyed cleaning at their son's business (Riverside Tool and Carbide, Inc.) in New London, where they recently retired from their duties this past January. June loved sewing, playing cards and games, gardening and growing and giving flowers and houseplants to family and friends. She was also a gifted baker, making delicious breads, cakes, bars and pies. June was passionate about scrapbooking before it was popular. Her scrapbooks created a family legacy that traces her family roots back to when her ancestors migrated from Germany.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dale.
June is survived by her husband of 64 years, Eugene; three daughters, Barb (Rob) Schrage, Neenah; Diane (Bill) Jacob, Neenah and Cheryl (Ken) Malueg, Fremont; her son, Dave (Fiance' Patti Schroeder) Magadanz; New London, 5 grandchildren, Steve (Kylene) Schrage; and their children, Kennedy and Smith, Nicole (Adam) Konig, and their children, Katelyn and Karalyn; Jessica Jacob, and her children, Devin, Kyrie and Conor; Kelly Jacob and her son, Nikolai, and Angie Malueg; her brother-in-law, Jenor Konow; three sisters-in-law, Eugenia (Ed) Kiesow, Janice Sedo, and Shirley Heuer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Mildred Niemuth and Loretta Konow; a brother, Gilbert Meyer; and the following sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Donald (Geri) Van Domelen, Donald Heuer, Judy (Harvey) Konow, and Jerry Sedo.
Due to construction at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dale, funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 8630 County Rd. MM, Larsen. Pastor Paul Ibisch will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, from 2-4PM at the Lewin Funeral Home, Fremont, and on Monday, at the church from 10AM until the time of service. A memorial fund has been established for Alzheimers Research Association. The Magadanz family wishes to thank the staff at ThedaCare Hospice and Medical Center in Neenah for their kind and supportive care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020