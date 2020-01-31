Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
2002 - 2020
Black Creek - Justin Bowers, age 17, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at home by way of suicide. He was born October 23, 2002, son of Bart and Laurie (Rondou) Bowers.

Justin was a junior at Seymour High School where he had been active in FBLA and the school musical crew.

He was a member of the WI Pyrotechnic Arts Guild, and enjoyed his Wednesday night D & D games. Justin was known as an animal lover. His generosity and compassion for others defined who he was as a person.

Justin is survived by his father and mother, Bart and Laurie Bowers; siblings: Melanie (Lostousaelyce) Kakwitch, Jennifer (Josh) Becher; Gerald (significant other, Jessica) Bowers, and Nathan Bowers; maternal grandmother, Leona Rondou; step-grandmother, Diane Bowers; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Edwin Rondou; paternal grandparents, Gerald and LaVerne Bowers; aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 3:00 pm until the funeral service at 7:00 pm with Pastor Moira Finley officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed to Justin's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Expressions of sympathy, other than flowers, will be appreciated as memorial gifts to be given to Justin's favorite causes.

If you or someone you know feels suicidal, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
