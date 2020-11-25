Justin Brockman
Black Creek - Justin James Brockman, 33, of Black Creek passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 with his parents and family by his side. He was born on February 3, 1987 the son of Steven and Toni (Hearley) Brockman.
Justin attended and graduated from Seymour High School in 2008. He worked at Valley Packaging in Appleton for several years.
Justin was always watching sports, and was a huge Packer fan.
He enjoyed riding his scooter, four wheeling on the trails, and going up north to the cabin in the woods. Justin was a lifetime member of Challenge the Outdoors, and loved to attend the fishing events. He was a person that everyone wanted to be around. His laugh and smile will forever be missed by us all.
He is survived by his parents, Steven and Toni Brockman; brothers: Donnie (Jenny) Brockman and Tanner Brockman; three nieces: Rhyan, Jordyn, and Karsyn Brockman; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Ethel Brockman; maternal grandparents, Harold and Bonnie Hearley; aunt, Patricia Nieland; uncle, Howard Hearley.
A private family mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church in Black Creek with Fr. Dave Groskowiak officiating. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
