Justin Diemel
Justin Diemel

Navarino - Justin M. Diemel, 24 of Navarino was taken, along with his big brother, Nick, from his family on July 21, 2019. He was born on May 9, 1995 to Jack and Pamela (Glatz) Diemel.

Justin was living his dream operating Diemel's Livestock with his brothers, Brandon and Nick.

At a young age Justin worked with his father in the family concrete business where he learned his work ethic.

Justin loved going on road trips with Taylor, and especially enjoyed hunting with her in the same stand for the past seven years. Hunting with his dad and brothers was also very important to him. He always agreed to every adventure that Taylor had planned for them.

He loved his dog, Sophie, and going for ice cream with Taylor nearly every day. He had the most beautiful smile that anyone could have. Justin was a special friend to so many people, it's hard to know how many friends he really had. Justin always looked forward to the family gatherings.

Justin is survived by the love of his life, Taylor Moeller; parents, Jack Diemel and Pamela Diemel; brothers, Eric (Daniel) and Brandon (Baylee) Diemel; sister-in-law, Lisa Diemel, and his nieces and nephews: Parker, Addison, Coen, and Emersyn; grandparents: James and Carol Diemel, and Noraine Glatz. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Justin was preceded in death by his infant sisters: Nicole and Jennifer Diemel; grandfather, Roland Glatz.

A visitation for Justin will take place at Navarino Ball Diamond, W5173 State Hwy 156, Bonduel, WI on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 12 noon until a memorial service at 3:00 pm with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made online via Justin's obituary at www.muehlboettcher.com

Online condolences may be expressed to the Diemel family at www.muehlboettcher.com

The entire Diemel family thanks our families, friends, and communities for all of the help and support during the most difficult time.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
