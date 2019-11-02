|
Karen A. Martens
Chilton, Wisconsin - Karen A. Martens, age 78, of Chilton, died on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Brillion Westhaven in Brillion. She was born April 8, 1941 in Appleton, daughter of the late Gilbert & Marjorie (Gendron) Cooper.
Karen was afforded the honor to stand up in her sisters wedding where she met the love of her life, Roger "Skip" Martens, who was also a groomsman. They began dating, and after his discharge from the military, they continued their courtship until they were wed on May 20, 1961 at Ebenezer United Church of Christ in Chilton.
Karen worked as an Instructional Aid, first through fourth grade, for 31 years for the Chilton School District. In an effort to be everything she could be to each and every one of the children she assisted daily, Karen understood the wisdom of the phrase, "Early to bed, Early to rise." During these years, her passion for the education of children was also seen as she volunteered as a Sunday school teacher at Ebenezer United Church of Christ where she was afforded the opportunity to share God's Saving Grace to the youngest of the parish members.
Retirement, at first, was a bit of a challenge for Karen because of her admiration for the children she worked with was now absent. Fortunately, she became a grandmother, and her devotion was allowed to be focused upon those who meant the world to her. Although Karen didn't follow professional sports, she was the biggest fan of her grandchildren and the many sports and extra curricular activities they each participated in.
Karen was a voracious reader who loved the thrill of a good mystery or the writings of a romance novel. She and Skip enjoyed time spent with friends playing Sheepshead, having belonged to several card clubs throughout the years. Time spent "Up North" was always something to look forward to because she could annually see advancements of culture in the Northwoods and watch as her grandson cast lines into the waters at the end of her pier while she enjoyed the latest novel she was reading.
Survivors include her husband: Roger "Skip" Martens; her children: Michael Martens, Pamela (Michael) Klaeser; her grandchildren: Carly Jo & Hunter Martens, Benjamin, Elizabeth & Samantha Hertel; a brother: Donald (Marion) Cooper; and a sister: Janet Kuehn. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law: Jerry Kuehn.
Funeral Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton with the Rev. Dr. Marc Axelrod officiating. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Chilton. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home from 10:00 am until 11:45 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A memorial fund has been established in the name of Karen A. Martens.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019