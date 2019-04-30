|
|
Karen Ann (Kohler) Eake
Neenah - Karen Ann (Kohler) Eake, age 62, of Neenah, passed away peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 21, 1956, at Theda Clark in Neenah to Howard, Sr. and Marian (Rasmussen) Kohler.
Karen grew up in Winchester and graduated from Winneconne High School in 1974. She married the love of her life, Daniel Eake, February 25, 1977. Karen attended college for a short period before following her husband to Germany where he was stationed during service in the U.S. Army. They soon started a family and moved back to Wisconsin to raise their children.
Karen was very dedicated to her family and loved spending time up north especially with her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, snowmobiling, four wheeling, boat rides, and time at the lake. She will always be remembered for her sweet smile, kind heart, sense of humor, and infectious laugh. Those that have been blessed to meet Karen will forever hold those memories dear.
Karen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Daniel Eake, four children, David Eake, Jill (Chris) Young, Katie (Ryan) Milske, Carolyn (Matthew) Lett; six grandchildren, Hayley Ryf, Allyson and Lindsay Young, Maxwell, Leah, and Jackson Milske. She is also survived by her mother, Marian Kohler; seven brothers and sisters, Howard Kohler, Jr., Lana (Bruce) Gast, Lee (Candace) Kohler, LuAnn (Randy) Bradley, Carl Kohler, Christian (Linda) Kohler, and Ronald, Sr. (Chrissy) Kohler. She is further survived by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Howard Kohler, Sr., and two brothers, Calvin and Roger Kohler.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church 300 Broad St. Menasha. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the church with Pastor Steven Billings officiating.
Karen's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially Jennifer, Tanya, and Crystal RN for their kindness and compassion.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 30, 2019