Karen Brantmeier
Greenleaf - Karen Kay Brantmeier (Verheyen), age 65, of Greenleaf, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 following a six+ year battle with gliosarcoma brain cancer. The daughter of Bill and Lois (Gerondale) Verheyen was born November 7, 1953 in Green Bay, WI.
Karen attended Wrightstown High School, graduating in 1972. She held various jobs throughout her life including William's Pub in Greenleaf, Rose Hill Tavern in Kaukauna and most recently was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Karen was a people person who loved to be out and about and looked forward to her lunch dates, weekly sign ins, and Bingo outings with her friends. Karen was such a strong woman, a great friend to many and she especially cherished her time with her children and grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her parents: Bill and Lois Verheyen; her children: Christy (Tom) Pavlik, John (Michelle) Koomen, Shannon (Todd) Koomen, Tara (Jason) Krueger, and Sara (Carl) Huss; siblings: Linda (Tim) Prokash, Mike (Rhonda) Verheyen, Bob Verheyen; her grandchildren: Jaeger, Troy, Nevaeh, Tenley, and Arther Pavlik; Desiree, Ashlyn, Kayleigh, and Brennyn Koomen; Alyssa, Ethan, Owen, and Ava Krueger; Skye, Chayd, Paige, Parker, and Paisley Huss. Karen is also survived by her godchildren: Jeremy Van Egeren and Eric Verheyen and nephew Kevin Verheyen; the Dan Brantmeier family; the Orville Lemke family; as well as many other extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by an infant brother Bruce Verheyen, brother Mark Verheyen, granddaughter Peyton Kay Huss, husband Dan Brantmeier, and special friend Orville Lemke.
Family and friends may visit at St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site, Wrightstown, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00am until 1:00pm. Prayer Service will follow at 1:30pm with Deacon Ken Kabat officiating. Burial in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Wrightstown. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support throughout this time, especially to the staff at Bellin Cancer Center as well as the nurses from Unity Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 12 to July 13, 2019