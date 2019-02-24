|
Karen Delores Fentz
Appleton - Karen Delores Fentz (Gilbertson), age 76 years, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton due to complications from Diabetes. She was born on March 9, 1942 to Gordon W. and Florette M. Gilbertson (Anderson) in Neenah, Wisconsin. She was a graduate of Appleton High School. On September 1, 1962 Robert J. and Karen D. Fentz were married at Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton, Wisconsin. Karen worked briefly at Kimberly-Clark and for over 25 years, in customer service at Prange Way Department Store and Walgreens until her retirement.
Karen was a proud member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton. She looked forward to the family Christian events which took place there until her retirement. She was a foodie and planned travel around the food they would encounter. She enjoyed cooking and flea markets. Karen and Bob travelled the US wearing out three RV's while travelling to see relatives along the way. Most of all, they loved the cottage at White Potato Lake which was a family destination and where they spent their retirement days. Karen had a special love for her dogs: Barney, Murphy and Peanut.
Karen is survived by her husband Bob, children Lori (Gregory) Schinke and Robert "Rob" (Susan) Fentz, siblings Susan Stelow, Gene (Joan) Gilbertson, Jim (Kathy) Gilbertson, and Scott (Jan) Gilbertson, and sister-in-law Betty (David) Mueller. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Bob's parents John F. and Florence L. Fentz (Hooyman), and her brother Paul Gilbertson.
Private services to be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Karen's name to Fox Valley Humane Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund appreciated.
Special thank you to the staffs at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton ICU unit and Hospice Care as well as her personal physicians Dr. Garcia and Dr. Ihde for their professional and loving care of Karen.
Please celebrate Karen's life with laughter and love.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019