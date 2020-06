Karen F. PalmerShawano - Karen F. Palmer, age 71 of Shawano, passed away on April 20, 2020 in Milwaukee. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Shawano. Pastor Scott Ludford will officiate. Burial will take place at Lake Drive Cemetery in the Town of Wescott. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until 11:00 AM. Memorials are preferred to the Wolf River Area Junior Achievement. Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com