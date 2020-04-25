|
|
Karen Fenner Palmer
On Monday, April 20, 2020, Karen Fenner Palmer, age 71 of Shawano, got her angel wings and joined her heavenly family. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service will be held at a later date with burial taking place at Lake Drive Cemetery in the Town of Wescott. Memorials are preferred to the Shawano County Humane Society or to Junior Achievement. Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020