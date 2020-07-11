1/1
Karen G. Nelson
1939 - 2020
Karen G. Nelson

Kimberly - Karen G. Nelson, age 81, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Cherry Meadows Hospice. She was born in Viroqua, WI on March 30, 1939 to the late Kenneth and Fern (Weber) Thompson. Karen loved gardening, flowers, and picking her blackberries. She will be remembered for her award winning cherry pie. Karen cherished her family, especially her grandchildren, and the time she spent with them.

Karen is survived by her children: David Jr. (Rhonda Eick), Kimberly; Dan (Jackie), Brillion; Laurie (James) Effa, Seymour; Lynn, Appleton; Lisa (Mike) Scheel, Cochrane, WI; and Don (Tonya Erickson), Westby, WI; grandchildren: David III (Tiffany) Nelson, Margaret (fiancé Sean Armstrong) Nelson, Rebecca (Sam) Schreiber, Ken Nelson, Danielle (Phil) Karls, Jennifer (Jake) Fischer, Tiffany (Justin) Liesgang Effa, James Effa, Rachel (Brock) Messner, Ashley (Brigham) Heyn, Nicholas Effa, Michael Dewayne, Jesse (Emily) Justin (Courtney) Scheel, and Dustin Nelson; great grandchildren: Kiley, Rowan, Avery, Adelyn, Abram, Ariana, Lilly and Milo and was looking forward to the arrival of two more; siblings: Bonita Ankley and Kermit Thompson; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Thompson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her brothers: Alan and Karl Thompson.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on August 4, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main Street, Little Chute) from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
