1/1
Karen J. Champeau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen J. Champeau

Menasha - Karen J Champeau age 67, was called home to the Lord on the evening of Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Karen was born November 22, 1952 and grew up in Missouri. She moved to Wisconsin in her late teen years and was last residing in Menasha. A loving, wife, mother and grandmother, Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandsons was her greatest joy.

She is survived by her husband James K Champeau; children Christina Aspen, Brandon Champeau, Tyler Champeau, Kaela (Ryan) Koehler; Grandsons, Chancellor Dake, Maddux Koehler, Beckett Koehler, Lawson Koehler; Brothers, Lonnie (Carol) Lovell, James (Alberta) Jacobs, Tim (Ellen) Reed and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents I. Lee and Mary Reed.

A private funeral service will be held for family on November 23rd at Highland Memorial Park, flowers may be sent to Highland at 3131 N Richmond Street, Appleton, WI 54911. Condolence cards may be sent to the family home, 755 Wilson Street, Menasha, WI 54952




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved