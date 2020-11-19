Karen J. Champeau



Menasha - Karen J Champeau age 67, was called home to the Lord on the evening of Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Karen was born November 22, 1952 and grew up in Missouri. She moved to Wisconsin in her late teen years and was last residing in Menasha. A loving, wife, mother and grandmother, Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandsons was her greatest joy.



She is survived by her husband James K Champeau; children Christina Aspen, Brandon Champeau, Tyler Champeau, Kaela (Ryan) Koehler; Grandsons, Chancellor Dake, Maddux Koehler, Beckett Koehler, Lawson Koehler; Brothers, Lonnie (Carol) Lovell, James (Alberta) Jacobs, Tim (Ellen) Reed and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents I. Lee and Mary Reed.



A private funeral service will be held for family on November 23rd at Highland Memorial Park, flowers may be sent to Highland at 3131 N Richmond Street, Appleton, WI 54911. Condolence cards may be sent to the family home, 755 Wilson Street, Menasha, WI 54952









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store