|
|
Karen J. Howe
Oshkosh, Wisconsin - Karen Judith Howe (nee O'Brien), age 74, passed away peacefully Friday, August 9, 2019, with her family by her side.
Karen was born September 18, 1944 in Neenah, WI, the daughter of Richard and Ramona O'Brien. She was a graduate of Menasha High School, class of 1962. Always seeking the next adventure, she earned a bachelor's degree from the University of WI Oshkosh business college in 1996. The degree helped her build a rewarding career at Kimberly Clark, from which she retired in 2007. Karen was married to Dale Howe for 25 years and that union created two children, Angie and Doug, who were her pride and joy.
Karen loved to travel. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling to many international destinations that included Thailand, Laos, Egypt, Turkey, Ireland, England, and Italy. The beautiful photographs and stories of her travels were enjoyed by her family and friends. Karen enjoyed the arts and theater. She especially enjoyed attending the Neenah High School show choir performances in which her granddaughter Amy participated. She was always a proud grandma attending every sporting event, concert and performance to support her four grandchildren. She was artistically talented. She created beautiful paintings, handmade jewelry, and cross stitch designs which she gave to her family and friends. Karen was an avid reader. She especially loved reading Harry Potter books. She was also a member of the choir at the Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh and enjoyed participating in many of the other wonderful activities that were offered.
She will be greatly missed by her two children: Angie Blank of Neenah, and Doug (Carole) Howe of Appleton, 4 grandchildren: Joey & Amy Blank, and Taylor & Sara Howe, three sisters and one brother: Lynn Christopher of Surfside, SC, Peggy O'Brien of Appleton, Lori (Scott) Smith of Appleton, and Bob (Fran) O'Brien of Murrells Inlet, SC, many nieces and nephews, and two special people who are considered part of the family: Ellie Buckley of Oshkosh, and Page Adgani of Neenah.
A memorial service to honor Karen will be held in the chapel of Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh, WI on Monday, Aug 19 from 5:30 - 6:00 pm, with a reception to follow.
The family would like to thank the amazing nurses, doctors, and staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Appleton, WI, for the compassionate care they provided our mom. Cheryl, Haley, and Erica, the family is forever grateful Karen had you as her nurses. The comfort you provided our family is beyond words. Thank you.
To leave a special memory or condolences for Karen's family, please visit www.hovcremation.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019