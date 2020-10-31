Karen J. Romenesko
Harrison - Karen Jean Romenesko passed away on October 30, 2020, due to complications from contracting Covid-19.
She was born in Menasha on July 3, 1942 to Evelyn and Tony Bayer and attended St. Mary Catholic School, graduating in 1960. In 1962 she married Vern Romenesko and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage and raised 2 daughters.
Karen loved going out to eat from breakfast to dinner at the local diners in a 30 mile radius. She always joked that she didn't need a house with a kitchen. She enjoyed doing her word scrambles (there was never one she couldn't conquer), going to the casino, watching her old television series with TJ her cat by her side, but she especially cherished her 5 grandkids and her 4 great-granddaughters who were the sunshine of her life.
She is survived by her husband Vern, daughters: Lynn (Todd) Tetzlaff and Tina (Tom) Jensen; grandkids: Corey (Shanon) Brickner, Brett (Erica) Brickner, Kayla (Tyler) Writt, Trevor Tetzlaff, and Trent Tetzlaff; and great-granddaughters: Layla, Hayden, Ella and Lilly Brickner. She is further survived by her sister Sue Bayer, a sister-in-law Nancie Bayer, and brothers and sisters-in-laws: Bing Romenesko, Ken (Jan) Fredrickson, Vera Hofacker, Ivo (Loraine) Romenesko, Linda Romenesko and Dave Wilson. She will also be missed by her dear friends Trude and Ellen.
She was preceded in death by Vern's parents: Walter and Ruth Romenesko, her brother Dick Bayer, and brothers and sistersin-law: DuWayne (Eve) Romenesko, Bill Hofacker, LaVon Wilson, Butch Romenesko, Cathy Romenesko and Darrel Romenesko.
Due to the current health environment, the family has planned a private service for Karen, with a private burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Menasha.
The family would like to thank the Theda Clark 5th floor Covid unit for their compassion and for putting their own lives at risk to care for Karen and others. Also, thank you, Dad for all the love and care you have given Mom these years.
For more information or to share a memory of Karen, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
