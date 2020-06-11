Hi Neighbor!! Thats how we always would greet each other since we started being neighbors at the campground in Foley Al.!! And of course living across the big lake from each other!! So many precious memories that I will never forget ,loved her like a sister and will miss her terribly!! So sorry for your loss Larry, I bet her and Andy are in Heaven talking about the good times!! Please let me know when the memorial will be.

Betty Foster

Friend