Karen K. Ruesch
1942 - 2020
Neenah - Karen Kay Ruesch, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 following nine months of hospice care at Valley VNA Senior Care in Neenah, WI.

Karen was born to Frank and Adeline (Spice) Boyles on October 29, 1942 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, the oldest of five children. She graduated from Alexander High School in Nekoosa in 1960. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Larry Ruesch, on April 28, 1962. They celebrated 58 years together and raised three children.

After settling down in Neenah, Karen made many friends and memories in her 30 years of working in the Trust Department at Marine National Bank. When her children were of school-age, Karen enjoyed spending her free time bowling, riding snowmobiles, watching the boys play baseball, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers - especially at Lambeau Field. She enjoyed taking drives to find new supper clubs or festivals, craft shows, weekends at the cabin in Lakewood, annual Rice Lake camping with her siblings, and vacations from Maine to Mexico.

When Larry retired in 1999, so did Karen! They bought an RV and traveled the U.S. (always Larry's co-pilot!). Settling in Foley, AL during the winter months, they enjoyed the camaraderie of new friends and activities. Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed by those fortunate to be a part of her life.

Karen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, daughter Jacqueline (Pete) Coonen, and sons Lance (Kari Prosser) Ruesch and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Ruesch. She will be forever in the hearts of her eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three sisters: Diane (Jack) Czerniak, Marilyn (Lee) Lamb, and Lorna Ubinger, brother-in-laws Tracy (Jean) Ruesch and Joe Henke, sister-in-law Laura Boyles, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Clarence and Lorraine (Premeau) Ruesch, brother Douglas Boyles, brother-in-law Greg Ubinger, and sister-in law Nancy Henke.

A memorial service for Karen will be 1:00 PM on Saturday June 20, 2020 at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1228 S. Park Ave, Neenah, with Rev. Ricky Schroeder officiating. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 12:00 PM (Noon), until 1:00 service.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin that helps improve the lives of persons with the disease and their families. This can be done online by visiting their website: http://www.alzwisc.org/ways-to-give, by calling (608) 232-3400 or (888) 308-6251, or by mailing Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Ave. Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 27, 2020
Karen was such a special woman. I didn't know her for long, but after meeting Larry and Karen at Valley VNA, I knew they both were so special. Myself and so many here at Valley VNA will miss her so much. Sending all the love and prayers to Larry and his family and hoping you can cherish all the wonderful memories forever
Tara
May 17, 2020
So sorry for the loss you are all going through during this time. Larry and family you are all in my prayers. Karen was a joy to have known from the dentist office.
Laury Grow
May 17, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to Larry and Family. I worked with Larry from 1992 until his retirement in 1999. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Ann Heimann
May 16, 2020
Hi Neighbor!! Thats how we always would greet each other since we started being neighbors at the campground in Foley Al.!! And of course living across the big lake from each other!! So many precious memories that I will never forget ,loved her like a sister and will miss her terribly!! So sorry for your loss Larry, I bet her and Andy are in Heaven talking about the good times!! Please let me know when the memorial will be.
Betty Foster
Friend
May 15, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to your entire family. My daughter Chelsey, is married to Karen's grandson Kelvin. I have met her a few times, and she was a lovely lady. I am so sorry for your loss.
Dawn Nantais
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
This is in memory of our oldest sister, Karen. Karen, we enjoyed your laughter and your positive attitude. You were always giving to your family, keeping them close to your heart. You will be missed. Say "Hi" to Grandma, Mom, Dad, Doug and Greg. Larry and family, you are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Love you all.
Diane & Jack Czerniak
Sister
May 14, 2020
We are so very sad to hear of Karen's passing. She had a wonderful life, surrounded by so many loved ones. May the Lord give peace to her family as they walk without her. Dobberpuhl/Hendricks Family
Cindy Dobberpuhl
