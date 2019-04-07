|
|
Karen Kay Anderson
Appleton - Karen Kay Anderson passed away at home surrounded by her family at the age of 74. Karen was born on December 5, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI to Marvin and Charlotte (nee Barron) Rude. Karen is survived by her children Randy and Cindy, and her grandchildren Katrina, Madison, Katalina, Kenji, and Armin. Karen was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran for 27 years.
Funeral services will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 3009 N. Meade Street, on Friday 12, 2019 at 4:00 PM. Visitation at the church from 3:00 PM until time of service. Private interment. A memorial fund is being established in Karen's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019