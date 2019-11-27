|
Karen Kay Oatman
Appleton - Karen Kay Oatman, of Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away at the age of 65 at home in Arvada, Colorado on November 16, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Karen was born in Appleton, WI on April 13, 1954 to Dolore "Tony" and Unadell "Dell" (Anderson) Oatman. She graduated from Appleton West High School in 1972. Following graduation she left Wisconsin to embark on a whirlwind adventure in Colorado. While there, Karen started her career and her family, all the while enjoying dinners with friends and mountain views until returning to Appleton in 1987.
Karen worked in banking and retail for most of her adult life. She loved children and animals and found great joy spending time and playing with both. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed taking walks with loved ones, watching anything related to criminal drama on TV, and most of all spending time with her brothers and sisters. She is remembered by all that knew her as a loving and genuinely happy woman. Despite a long battle with dementia she spent her days smiling, singing, and dancing, with any and all who would join her.
Above all else, Karen was a dedicated mother who fiercely loved and provided for her children. She returned to Colorado in 2017 to spend her final years loving, laughing, and playing with her children and her four grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Amber Groves (Boje) and her husband Jonathan; her son Tyler Boje; her brothers, Tim (Mary), Mike (Linda), Rex (Alaine) and Brian Oatman; and her sisters, Judy (John) Benz, Jill (Randy) Priebe, and Debbie (Jess) Rangle. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Charlie Kay, Remy Jo, Mason Douglas, and Jackson Spencer Groves; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Camela Baker; her parents; her brothers: Tom and Scott Oatman; and her sisters: Peggy (Radtke) and Marsha (Bill) DeDecker.
A memorial service to honor and remember Karen will be held at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) on December 7th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a small reception following the service. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Karen's ashes will return to Colorado with her children, where they will be buried next to her daughter, Camela.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be sent to , Kaboom (safe playgrounds for everyone), or any organization of your choice. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
"Love leaves behind more than death can take away"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019