Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Karen Ruesch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Ruesch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Kay Ruesch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Kay Ruesch Obituary
Karen Kay Ruesch

Neenah - Karen Kay Ruesch, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 following nine months of hospice care at Valley VNA Senior Care in Neenah, WI.

Karen was born to Frank and Adeline (Spice) Boyles on October 29, 1942 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, the oldest of five children. She graduated from Alexander High School in Nekoosa in 1960. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Larry Ruesch, on April 28, 1962. They celebrated 58 years together and raised three children.

After settling down in Neenah, Karen made many friends and memories in her 30 years of working in the Trust Department at Marine National Bank. When her children were of school-age, Karen enjoyed spending her free time bowling, riding snowmobiles, watching the boys play baseball, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers - especially at Lambeau Field. She enjoyed taking drives to find new supper clubs or festivals, craft shows, weekends at the cabin in Lakewood, annual Rice Lake camping with her siblings, and vacations from Maine to Mexico.

When Larry retired in 1999, so did Karen! They bought an RV and traveled the U.S. (always Larry's co-pilot!). Settling in Foley, AL during the winter months, they enjoyed the camaraderie of new friends and activities. Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed by those fortunate to be a part of her life.

Karen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, daughter Jacqueline (Pete) Coonen, and sons Lance (Kari Prosser) Ruesch and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Ruesch. She will be forever in the hearts of her eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three sisters: Diane (Jack) Czerniak, Marilyn (Lee) Lamb, and Lorna Ubinger, brother-in-laws Tracy (Jean) Ruesch and Joe Henke, sister-in-law Laura Boyles, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Clarence and Lorraine (Premeau) Ruesch, brother Douglas Boyles, brother-in-law Greg Ubinger, and sister-in law Nancy Henke.

A small burial service was held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. The Ruesch family would like to thank the staff at Valley VNA Senior Care and ThedaCare Hospice for the excellent care given to Karen. Westgor Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin that helps improve the lives of persons with the disease and their families. This can be done online by visiting their website: http://www.alzwisc.org/ways-to-give, by calling (608) 232-3400 or (888) 308-6251, or by mailing Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Ave. Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W Doty Ave, Neenah; 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 14 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent