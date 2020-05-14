|
Karen Kay Ruesch
Neenah - Karen Kay Ruesch, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 following nine months of hospice care at Valley VNA Senior Care in Neenah, WI.
Karen was born to Frank and Adeline (Spice) Boyles on October 29, 1942 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, the oldest of five children. She graduated from Alexander High School in Nekoosa in 1960. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Larry Ruesch, on April 28, 1962. They celebrated 58 years together and raised three children.
After settling down in Neenah, Karen made many friends and memories in her 30 years of working in the Trust Department at Marine National Bank. When her children were of school-age, Karen enjoyed spending her free time bowling, riding snowmobiles, watching the boys play baseball, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers - especially at Lambeau Field. She enjoyed taking drives to find new supper clubs or festivals, craft shows, weekends at the cabin in Lakewood, annual Rice Lake camping with her siblings, and vacations from Maine to Mexico.
When Larry retired in 1999, so did Karen! They bought an RV and traveled the U.S. (always Larry's co-pilot!). Settling in Foley, AL during the winter months, they enjoyed the camaraderie of new friends and activities. Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed by those fortunate to be a part of her life.
Karen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, daughter Jacqueline (Pete) Coonen, and sons Lance (Kari Prosser) Ruesch and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Ruesch. She will be forever in the hearts of her eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three sisters: Diane (Jack) Czerniak, Marilyn (Lee) Lamb, and Lorna Ubinger, brother-in-laws Tracy (Jean) Ruesch and Joe Henke, sister-in-law Laura Boyles, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Clarence and Lorraine (Premeau) Ruesch, brother Douglas Boyles, brother-in-law Greg Ubinger, and sister-in law Nancy Henke.
A small burial service was held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. The Ruesch family would like to thank the staff at Valley VNA Senior Care and ThedaCare Hospice for the excellent care given to Karen. Westgor Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin that helps improve the lives of persons with the disease and their families. This can be done online by visiting their website: http://www.alzwisc.org/ways-to-give, by calling (608) 232-3400 or (888) 308-6251, or by mailing Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Ave. Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705.
