Karen Koeppl
Hortonville - She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness.
Proverbs 31:27
In loving memory of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Karen was a homemaker who received great pleasure caring for her family.
Karen was born to Arthur Krause Sr. and Ethel (Pegel) Krause on February 13, 1934. Karen's memory of her childhood years were happy days spent on the family farm with her parents, siblings and cousins. She graduated from Hortonville High School in 1952 and began work at a bank in downtown Appleton. Her photo album from that time pictured her traveling with her parents and special aunts, attending dances in New London with friends dressed in their beautiful gowns and visits to the Bowling Alley in Hortonville.
Sadness came to Karen at age 20 when her mother passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50. Karen continued to live at home with her dad and entered the homemaker role enjoying cooking and baking.
Karen was united in marriage to Lloyd A. Koeppl on June 16, 1956 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hortonville and together welcomed 5 children - Daniel, Dennis, David, Lisa and Steve. Karen and Lloyd continued to live with Karen's dad for several years but as the children grew, they made the decision to purchase a house in the Village of Hortonville that quickly became home.
Karen and Lloyd's family grew as their children married. Daniel and Ginny (Lambie) had children Martin, Juliet (Chris), Kari. Dennis and his late wife Debbie (Gorges) had daughters Casey (Scott), Kayla (Jeremy) Dennis married Susie (Partika-Guyette). David and Chris (Coenen) had children Drew (Erin), Blair (Kim), Chelsey, Chailey (Quinn), McKenna (Travis), Konnor. Lisa and Chuck (Leeman) had children Courtney and Bradley. Steve and Geri (Schwarz) had sons Michael (Nicole), Charlie (Carena), Tommy, Jamie, Ryan.
Karen was an active member of the SS Peter and Paul Parish Community belonging to Christian Mothers, teaching CCD for many years, supported families by organizing the funeral dinners and joined the Thursday morning "potato salad ladies" for the SSPP fish fries. She enjoyed her garden and canning, mowing the lawn (which she continued to do into her 80's) puzzles and decorating the home for holidays. A treasured gift she gave to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were beautifully homemade felt Christmas stockings, spending many hours on each stocking. Karen enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren in the many activities they were involved in, especially sports and music.
Karen and Lloyd traveled throughout the United States during their retirement years and enjoyed spring fishing at the "shack" on the Wolf River with family and friends. In later years... on quiet days, Karen found comfort in her photo albums that held the pictures to the story of her life.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, her parents Arthur Sr. and Ethel Krause and Arthur's second wife Hazel, her father and mother-in-law Frank and Nell (Sommers) Koeppl, her sister Lola Mae Reiland, her brother Arthur Krause Jr., her sisters-in-law Lola Mae Lapp, Alice Ann Krueger and Gladys Krause, her brothers-in-law Myron Reiland, Vernice Lapp, Fred Krueger and her daughter-in-law Debbie.
Karen is survived by her children and their families which include - 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other dear friends.
Karen was a lifelong resident of Hortonville until her journey with Alzheimer required her to move to Matthews Senior Living. Alzheimer's disrupts a lot of the brain, but it doesn't disrupt your ability to feel emotion. You can still feel loved, lonely, sad or upset. Karen always knew she was deeply loved by her family, friends and the caregivers
at Matthews Senior Living.
Mom, thank you for loving Dad and us with all of your heart. Dan, Dennis, Dave, Lisa, and Steve
Due to the current state-mandated regulations, a private burial will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020