Karen Kranzusch


1939 - 2019
Karen Kranzusch Obituary
Karen Kranzusch

Appleton - Karen J. Kranzusch, age 79, passed away on September 22, 2019. She was born on October 1, 1939. Karen worked at Zwicker Knitting Mill for many years, and later drove school bus for several years in the valley. She was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church all her life. She sang at many weddings and funerals and loved to travel.

Karen is survived by her sister, Theodora (Dennis) Anderson, and her brother Timothy (Rosemary) Kranzusch, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the people Atrium and Heritage Homes for their loving care, and to her special friend Mary for her love and help.

A private family service was held.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019
