Karen Louise VanDynHoven



Karen passed away peacefully at home with family and friends by her side on July 22nd 2020. Loving wife of Tim, dear mother of Jeff Welch (Debra) Kivela, Matt Pengrazi and step sons Clint (JoAnn) Matonich, Todd Mantonich.



She is also survived by and the proud grandma of Courtney (Bill) Breider, Julia, Jovi, Jett, Journey, Jace Pengrazi, step grandchildren Samantha (Aaron) Novack and Shelby (Dillion) Foley, great grandmother of Brayden Welch-Breider, Everleigh Breider, step great grandson Leo Foley and step great granddaughter Nora Novack, sister Rose Mueller and brother Steve (Jane) Revord, sister in laws Chris and Judy Revord.



She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her parents Fredrick and Myrtle Revord, Brothers Allan and Gary Revord, sister Angle Holman, brother in law Ken Holman, sister in-law Pat Revord, grandson Jager Pengrazi and nephews Greg and Cody Revord.



Karen was a kind and loving person who loved to make others happy and feel special. She dearly loved all her children and grandchildren. All of the pictures you see of Karen, she has children around her. She had a special talent with all children and for remembering birth dates and would either send a card or call.



The visitation for Karen will be held Tuesday July 28, 2020 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home Sussex, (W250 N6505 Hwy 164) from 9:00am until 12:00. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish (1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, WI 53033) beginning at 1:00pm. Please meet at church just prior to 1:00. Due to current health situation we ask that you observe CDC guidelines for social distancing both at the funeral home and at church.









