1/1
Karen M. Behm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen M. Behm

Neenah - Karen Marie Behm, age 63, was a loving mother, wonderful wife, and devoted grandmother who passed away after her battle with cancer on September 10, 2020. She was born April 7, 1957 to the late John and Penny Robinson and was married to her loving husband Jay Behm.

Her everlasting essence will live on through her husband, her son Dusty A. Lucht, Jr, and grandchildren Selena and Jackson Lucht. She is also survived by her siblings: Ken (Sherry) Robinson, Mike (Mary) Robinson, Todd Robinson, Wayne Robinson, Paul Robinson, and Tammy Robinson. Other survivors include Jay's parents: Denver (Vivian) Behm, and her in-laws: Janelle (Jeff) Baldwin and Jeff (Becky) Behm. She loved her many, many nieces and nephews who are too numerous to mention. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, a son Travis T. Lucht, and a sister Thea Robinson.

Her love of camping, fishing and hunting was only outpaced by her love of her family and friends. She has touched us all with her unwavering strength, perseverance and grace, and will forever live on in our hearts and memories.

Her cremation will be performed by Heart of the Valley Cremation Service and there will be a private ceremony. Karen's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Theda Care at Home for all their compassion and support.

For more information or to share a memory of Karen, please visit www.hovcremation.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heart of the Valley Cremation Services
101 N. Elm St.
Kimberly, WI 54136
(800) 622-6208
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heart of the Valley Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved