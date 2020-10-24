Karen M. Crivello
Neenah - On October 22, 2020 Karen Crivello, known as "MA" a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away unexpectedly at the age of 80 in her home.
Karen was born July 5 , 1940 in Milwaukee, WI to Edward Seffker and Jean (Gillet). She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Donna, and many aunts and uncles, and her little dog Mindy. She is survived by her daughter Jean (Richard) Locke and her son Bill Dietrich; her grandson Christopher Locke, her granddaughter Michelle (Mike) Holschbach and 5 great grandchildren, Alexander Locke, Madison Locke, Michael Holschbach, Malachi Holschbach, Mikayla Holschbach, Cory (Daniela) Holschbach through marriage and their son Zion Holschbach. She is also survived by her sisters, Susie (Richard) Jones, Cathy (Lee) Roloff, many nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.
Karen was a jack of all trades and there is nothing that she couldn't do, her sewing talents where like no other from her sewing leather creations at the Tailored Hide to sewing seat covers for Midwest Express Airlines. She enjoyed making homemade quilts with many people. When she wasn't being crafty, she switched from using a sewing machine to using a hammer and nails. Karen loved to help work on home improvements and even helped build houses for Habitat for Humanity including her son's home. When she wasn't working her tail off, she would love to spend time going to the trailer with her family and friends. Karen really enjoyed when her great grandchildren would come over to visit. On Tuesdays she shot darts with her daughter and the girls from Gords for many years. She also enjoyed working on puzzles, crosswords and word searches. Karen was long term member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Neenah.
A private family service will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020. Public visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St. Neenah, WI 54956. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
