Karen Marie "Dolly" Fassbender-Boreson
Hollandtown - Karen "Dolly" Fassbender-Boreson, age 57, of Hollandtown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 2, 2019, after a hard fought battle against cancer. She was born on December 4, 1961, daughter of Ken "Gebo" and Mary (Verbockel) Fassbender.
Dolly worked at Van Abels in Hollandtown her entire adult life. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandma, daughter and sister. Her family meant everything to her. Dolly lived for them and was always there for them in anything they needed. She was the best mom and grandma to her children and grandson. She enjoyed having fun times with her friends and her laugh was extremely contagious. She could make anyone laugh who was around her. Her vibrant personality will be deeply missed by all.
Dolly is survived by her husband, Chris Boreson; children: Dustin (special friend, Desiree) Fassbender, Haley Boreson and her son River, and Tanner Boreson; her mother, Mary Fassbender; siblings: Keith Fassbender, Bob (Linda) Fassbender, Cindy (Adam) Noonan, Kay (Don "Slim") Wittman, and Sally (Dave) Kenney; mother-in-law, Kay (Jerry) Sawlsville; all of Chris' siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Dolly was preceded in death by her father, Gebo Fassbender; nephew, Phil Fassbender; father-in-law, Robert Boreson.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Van Abels of Hollandtown, 8108 County Trunk Hwy D, Kaukauna. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Dolly's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at the St. Elizabeth Hospital ICU for the wonderful care. Also a big thank you to all of the volunteers who helped organize the "Doll Strong" Benefit last week. It mean so much to Dolly and her family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019