Karen Patchak
Neenah - Karen Patchak, age 58, of Neenah, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, December 20th, 2019. She was born March 6, 1961 in Wausau to Edward and Marilyn (Mucek) Starostovic. Karen was employed by Surface Mount Technology in Appleton for the past 16 years. She loved her job and the people she worked with. She loved and lived to go camping with her family. Many weekends she could be found in a Montello area campground having a good time with those she loved. If Karen wasn't camping, she would spend her weekends exploring thrift stores and garage sales. She was a collector of snowmen that remained up all year long, not just at Christmas.
Karen is survived by her parents; five children: Carla (Bill) Borchert of Neenah, Christopher Patchak of Evansville, Connie (Dan) Foress of Michigan, Chadd (Sarah) Patchak of Michigan, Samantha Amador of Michigan; nine grandchildren: Ashia, Trinity, Keaton, Krystol, Kalub, Katie, Mykal, Chadd Jr., Emmett; five great-grandchildren: Faye, Olivia, Eli, Alayna, Ava; three siblings: Lynn Hull, Anne Anderson, Susie (Jimmy) Waldner, all of Stoughton, WI; special friend and ex-husband Steve Patchak of Evansville, WI; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Karen is also survived by her most current furry friend, Lady.
Karen was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Chris Hull.
A gathering in celebration of Karen's life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah.
Karen's family would like to thank the caregivers at ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Karen.
