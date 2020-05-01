|
Karen S. Van De Hey
Kaukauna - Karen S. "Kari" Van De Hey passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at age 74. She was born April 22, 1946 in New Rochelle, New York to Gebhard and Theresa (Bash) Weber.
Karen attended St. Theresa Catholic grade school in Theresa, Wisconsin and later graduated high school from St. Mary's Springs Academy, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin. She graduated with the class of 1964. She continued her education at the College of Cosmetology in Appleton, Wisconsin. Karen married Reginald Van De Hey January 20, 1968 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.
Karen started her career working for Regis Salons as well as doing hair and make-up for the Attic Theatre in the mid-60's. She loved to cook. It was her true passion. Her cooking took her many places, some of those included the Kaukauna Elks Club and the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity at Lawrence University. She further enjoyed 20+ wonderful years with the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity at Lawrence University before retiring at the age of 68. She had the time of her life cooking and encouraging these young adults. In 2014, Kari was awarded the "National House Mother of the Year" from the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Many wonderful memories were made, and lives touched. In addition to cooking, Karen loved the Caribbean Islands more than anything and took several trips to St. Martin, W.I. She looked forward to vacations on the beach, in the sun, sand, and ocean. Her cooking, her spunk, her smiles and her love will be dearly missed. With loving respect, your family.
Karen is survived by her husband, Reginald; children: Dean Van De Hey, Canton, OH; Lee Van De Hey, Appleton; Jeff Van De Hey, Oshkosh; and Heidi (Brian) Kavanaugh, Kaukauna; grandchildren: Taylor, Brett, Dani, Matthew, Aubrie, and Lily Van De Hey, Claire and Mairin Kavanaugh; and sister-in-laws: Joyce (Kevin) Kabat and Marcia (Christian) Wyman. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Karen is preceded in death by her infant son, Todd; parents, Gebhard and Theresa; father and mother-in-law, Ruben and Magdelen Van De Hey; and brother and sister-in-law, Sandra Van De Hey and Jeffrey Van De Hey.
A private family service was held.
The family would like to sincerely thank Theda Care Hospice for their compassion and help.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 1 to May 3, 2020