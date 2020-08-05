Karen Snell
Wild Rose - Karen Snell, age 68, of Wild Rose, passed away at home on August 3, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1952 to Norman and Doris (Krause) Snell. She graduated from Freedom High School.
Karen worked as a waitress most of her life, and was involved with daycare for several years.
She enjoyed being outdoors, and liked to go hunting and fishing. Karen was an avid bird watcher and was passionate about keeping the bird feeders full.
She was the caregiver to many family members and friends. Family was always important and came first. Her only grandson was her pride and joy.
She is survived by her children: Jessica (Steve) Danke and Jason Danke; grandson: Andrew Bessey; father, Norman Snell; special friend, David; three brothers: Jim Snell, Mike Snell, and Norman Jr. (Nora) Snell; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Snell; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends may call at the Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4 pm until the memorial service at 6 pm with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating.
