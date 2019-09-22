Services
1939 - 2019
Appleton - Karen Spoehr, 80, of Appleton, passed away on September 18, 2019. She was born in Menominee, MI to the late Wallace and Sylvia Adams. Karen graduated from Stephenson High School in 1956 and furthered her education at Michael Reese Medical Center in Chicago, IL. She enjoyed her profession as a registered nurse and worked in many areas of nursing during her 40-year career. She also enjoyed reading, cooking, puzzles, fishing, and her beloved grandchildren.

Karen is survived by daughters Camie Goffi of Frisco, CO and Susan Fair of St. Michael, MN; grandchildren Braxton and Savanna Fair of MN, sister Norma Adams of Appleton; stepson Alan Spoehr of Appleton; and her step-grandchildren Alyssa, Jacey, and Aaron Spoehr.

She was preceded in death by husband Wayne Spoehr in 2000, her parents, infant son Timothy, and numerous family members.

Interment services will be held at Highland Memorial Park in October.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
