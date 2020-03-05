|
Karri Beth (Bohne) Knudtson
Huntington's Disease has no conscience. For Karri, her death was to be the only healer. In a room filled with tremendous love, and surrounded by her children and family, Karri Beth left this world to her eternal Heaven.
Karri was gifted to William and Diane Bohne on June 26, 1962 in Adams-Friendship, Wisconsin. In an already bustling family of three other siblings, she often had to fight to find her place not knowing two more were to come along soon enough. In that struggle we all go through, her personality and talents began to blossom. She was not only an adorable child but grew to be a strikingly beautiful woman. Throughout her entire life, she demonstrated deep and genuine compassion. She was especially attentive to the vulnerable and showed grace not matched by others in her family. She balanced this with killer wit and a wicked sense of humor. At times, she marched to the beat of her own drum, and literally, tried her hand at drumming when otherwise the sound of a flute and trumpets filled the house. If the carpet was pulled up in the back bedroom, the marred hardwood floor would show evidence of her practice sessions. Ultimately, her son Simon would take the role of the drumming Knudtson.
In middle and high school, Karri found what was to be her greatest gift and talent - she could draw! Her artistic interests brought her to UW-Oshkosh where she studied and graduated with honors earning a degree in Fine Arts. She brought her skills to Coventry Glass where David and Linda took her under their wings and let her develop into an expert stained glass designer and artist. Several of her designs are in homes and businesses throughout the Fox Valley.
Her next career move, which would last the rest of her life, was being a mom to Wesley, Simon, and Chloe. She took this job very seriously. While reviewing the years of calendars she kept, every day was documented with activities and highlights in the Knudtson family. It was evident she placed a high value on ensuring her children were presented with every opportunity for solid growth and development. She was their most devoted cheerleader and fan, no matter what they pursued. Even in the last few years as the disease progressed, she remained diligent in communicating and keeping up with what her kids were up to. They gave her immense pride and joy.
Survivors include her children: Wesley (Kayla) Schmick, Simon Knudtson (Emma), Chloe Knudtson (Zander); Parents: Bill and Diane Bohne; Siblings: Chris(Mary)Bohne, Jeff(Gay)Bohne, Shawn (Tom)Boogaard, Lee(Jean)Bohne, Paula(John Artus); Nieces and nephews: Sarah (Zak)Pollak, Laura (Andrew)Schoenherr, Bryan Bohne (Nikki), Claire(Scott)Krinsky, Will Bohne, Ben Bohne, Jessica Boogaard (Travis), Aubrey Boogaard(Bret), Tyler Bohne, Alicia Bohne(Brady), and Sophia Artus. She is further survived by her loving aunties, uncles, cousins, great-niece and nephews, and her dearest of friends Vicki, Kim, Kathy, Amy, Patty, Margie, Lois, and Karen.
Huntington's Disease cruelly robs a person from all their finest attributes. Thankfully, there were still moments her compassion, wit, intelligence, and devotion to her children, family, and friends were present. Karri also was able to donate tissue, corneas, and anything they could gift to others in need.
There are so many people to extend our gratitude, who were there to help Karri and her family charter the rough waters of living with Huntington's Disease. The many healthcare providers, Social Services, Jennifer and Judy at Community Care, the compassionate staff at Generations Hospice, and the staff at Century Oaks with whom Ann and Tasien knew her best.
Karri asked that a private celebration of her life be held with family and close friends. Condolences may be sent through Heart of the Valley Funeral Home at www.hovcremation.com. The Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society is an exceptional organization that assisted and will continue to assist our family with support and resources. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Karri's name can be sent to Wisconsin.hdsa.org.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020