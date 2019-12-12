|
Katherine Jane Lindloff
Appleton - Katherine Jane Lindloff, January 9th 1927 - December10, 2019, age 92 of Appleton, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Appleton.
Katherine was born in Marinette Wisconsin to the late John and Gladys Victor. She was united in marriage to William Kent Lindloff on May 25, 1948 after which they made their home in Appleton, WI where they raised their three daughters; Mary Jane (James) Hoff, Bethlehem, Pa, Laurel Ann (Hans) Mikelson, Eau Claire, WI, Ann Louise (William) Gerend, Little Chute, WI; nine grandchildren; Sarah (Patrick) O'Neill, Nathan (Abigail) Hoff, Jesse(Claire) Hoff, Joshua (Melissa) Hoff, Jacqueline Books, Megan (Jeremy) Richardson, Matthew Mikelson, Dana (Andy) Verkuilen, and Lisa (Corey) Schmitz and many great grandchildren.
Katherine is preceded in death by Husband, William K, June 3, 2017 and great granddaughter Eleanore Woody.
It is Katherine's, wishes that no services be held. A private family burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Appleton WI.
The family would like to thank Brookdale assisted living staff and ASERA Care hospice for their care and compassion that was given to Katherine.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019