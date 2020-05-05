|
Katherine "Katie" Marquardt
Neenah - Katherine Marie "Katie" Marquardt (Keddell), age 87, of Neenah, took her peaceful last breath on the morning of May 2nd, 2020 at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee. Katie was born February 25th, 1933 to the late James and Grace (Felzer) Keddell. Katie married her first husband, Ernest Martzahl, and was blessed with three sons. She married her second husband, the love of her life, Lyle Marquardt, on July 10th, 1959, and their doting union added two sons and a daughter to the family. Katie dedicated her life to serving her family, first by raising many of her siblings, and then by raising children of her own. She worked as a cook at the Neenah-famous Bradke's restaurant, and bartended throughout the valley. Katie is remembered for her hard-headed but goofy personality. She could make anyone smile with her silly antics, and shared many belly-laughs with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the company of her loved ones, especially when the company came to her.
Katie is survived by her affectionate, devoted husband of 60 years, Lyle, their three children Randy (Danelle) Marquardt, Rick Marquardt and Kim Marquardt, sons Steve (Jane) Martzahl, Ron Martzahl and Jim Martzahl, Grandchildren Veronica Martzahl (Eric), Andrea Staum (Kevin), Todd Martzahl (Missy), Tosha Martzahl-Shanahan (Troy), Ron and Fallon Marquardt, Kaila Carwin (significant other, Stephen), Jordan, Brooke, Nicole and Trevor Marquardt and all of their children, Katie's great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Grace (Felzer) Keddell, and each of her siblings, Jenny, Violet, Dorothy, Barbara, Tom, Art, Floyd, Kenny, Donald and Clyde.
Katie's life will be celebrated with a private family service at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Menasha. To read an extended version of her obituary and express online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Katie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the medical staff at Columbia St. Mary's Burn-Unit in Milwaukee for their care in providing comfort for Katie in her last days. Special thank you's are extended to Dr. Meyer, Nurses Sam and Tammi, and especially to Nurse Matt who cared for Katie until her last moments, and showed true compassion and built a connection of communication with members of Katie's family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 5 to May 10, 2020