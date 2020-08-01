Katherine Weeden-WilsonNew London - Katherine (Weeden) Wilson, age 63, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born on August 9, 1956, in Oshkosh, daughter of the late Alfred and Florence (Taggert) Weeden. Kathy graduated from New London High School and then attended Cosmetology school. She worked as a hairdresser for many years; while in Milwaukee. When returning to New London she worked various jobs. Kathy enjoyed playing bingo; go to the casinos and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchild.Kathy is survived by her son Matthew (Alysha Hereau-Wilson) Wilson; daughter Sarah (Mike) Perket; granddaughter Lily Perket; siblings, Donald Weeden, Susan Tubbs, and John (Diane) Weeden; her cats Muffin and Spock. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.Her parents preceded her in death.A memorial service for Kathy will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please remember to follow the current guidelines for public gatherings.