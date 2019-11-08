|
|
Kathleen A. Everson
Greenville - Kathleen Ann Everson, nee: Delikowski, age 66, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Neenah. She was born October 30, 1953 in Neenah at Theda Clark Hospital, daughter of Ernest Sr. and Ila (Harris) Delikowski.
Kathy married Allen Everson on October 20, 1973. During her life she worked and made many friends at her different jobs. Kathy wore many hats: wife, mother, sister, grandma, nana, teacher and friend. She raised and taught life skills to her two younger brothers, her sons, grandchildren and nieces and nephew.
Kathy enjoyed crafting and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Allen; two sons: Nicholas (Tanya) Everson, Timothy (Allison) Everson; five grandchildren: Wyatt, Pierce, Laine, Addie and Connor; her father, Ernest Delikowski Sr; her brothers and sisters: Ernest (Markely) Delikowski Jr., Leon Delikowski, Merry (Larry) Delano, Daniel (Jean) Delikowski, Alan (Julie) Delikowski, Michael Delikowski and his special friend, Sara; sisters-in-law; Joyce (Bob) Lewandowski, Lois (Harry) Porath and Mary (John) Brandt.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Ila Delikowski.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E. Glendale Ave., Appleton, with Rev. Aaron Rosenau officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, and again at church on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established for cancer research in Kathy's name.
The family would like to thank the Staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah 6th floor and ThedaCare Hospice for your care and compassion.
Westgor Funeral Homes
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019